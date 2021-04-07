With spring in full swing and summer on its way, it’s time to get an air purifier that can handle the many contagious and irritating substances brought in from outdoors, like allergens and pollutants, and others created inside or brought inside by people and pets, like sneezes, viruses, pollen and pet dander.
To make your indoor air as healthy as possible, you need an air purifier that kills as much as 99% of these unhealthy impurities, like the REME HALO-LED™.
The REME HALO-LED™ air purifier installs directly within your existing air conditioning or heating system’s air ducts, purifying pollutants at the source. Its numerous benefits include:
• Dual ionizers to reduce airborne particulates like dust, dander, pollen and mold spores.
• Kills up to 99% of bacteria, mold and viruses.
• Reduces sneeze germs by 99% in the time a sneeze can reach three feet.
• New zinc ions kill 99% of viruses on surfaces.
• Mercury-free and ozone-free.
• Easily integrates with your existing HVAC system with silent operation.
Unlike portable units that purify only one room, the REME HALO-LED™ provides whole home or office purification.
You can’t control the outside air, so tackle your home’s indoor air by making it the highest quality possible.
Green Valley Cooling and Heating’s indoor air quality specialists will assess and diagnose the obstacles keeping you from enjoying the purest air possible, with custom solutions to meet your needs and budget. Call our office today for more information on “clearing the air.” (520) 625-1234