I’ll admit it – even I sometimes neglect caring for myself. Here are ways to make sure you’re looking out for YOU.

Keep your annual checkup

Even if you feel ‘okay,’ some health issues may not have bothersome symptoms but could be serious nonetheless. Your doctor checks for:

• Vitamin deficiencies

• Blood sugar, thyroid and/or hormone imbalances

• Signs of cancer

• Heart concerns

• Memory and cognitive issues

Your doctor may also give you vaccinations for flu, shingles, pneumonia and COVID-19.

Update your doctor with changes

Even if they are not concerning to you, they may indicate something serious, so tell your doctor about things like:

• Weight and/or appetite changes

• Swelling or pain

• Fatigue

• Anxiety and/or depression

• Vision changes/disturbances

Get and stay active

Don’t become a victim of inactivity. Lack of or lessened activity can lead to muscle loss, balance issues, loss of purpose due to lack of socialization and more. Studies show less brain tissue atrophy in older adults who are active.

If possible, take an ‘advocate’ with you to your doctors appointments. They may add information for the doctor, and help you remember the doctor’s comments and instructions.

For help caring for YOU, contact Embrace In-Home Care at 520-625-2050.



