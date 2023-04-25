It’s warming up in the desert and before you can blink, it’s 100 degrees and climbing! The season rings in with the Pima County Fair, soon followed by cactus blooms and butterflies.
And, if you’re not careful, dehydration and other heat-related situations.
Just 3 quick tips
Tip 1: Set water goals! Some people try to qualify certain beverages so I’ll clarify: We are talking H20, not coffee or alcohol. Dehydration symptoms you might not know can include increased confusion, muscle aches, cramps and spasms, headaches, worsened memory, exhaustion, constipation or bowel obstructions (especially if taking certain prescription medications or eating an unbalanced diet), and urinary tract infections…to name a few. So drink that H20! Add fruit or electrolyte flavor packets to enhance taste.
Tip 2: Protect yourself and your furry friends - Just as you need sunscreen and a hat in the summer heat, think of your pupper’s feet! Pet’s feet can easily be scalded on hot rocks, roads, walks and sand. Find them shade or protection, and provide water for them too!
Tip 3: Summer time is a great time to check and replace batteries on fire/smoke/gas detectors and alarm systems - especially if you will be leaving your summer home. Our local fire department has programs to assist you. Call them at (520)393-7505 or visit their website to learn more about the programs they offer.
And get out to enjoy the desert blooming! - with a friend, water, and sun protection!
