It’s that busy time of year when people are always hurrying to be somewhere..
Emergency rooms are packed
Hospitals estimate they see at least 10% more patients in the ER on Thanksgiving than on other days, according to EmergencyHospitals.care.
New Year’s Eve tends to have the most auto accidents, because many people celebrate with alcohol.
Don’t derail your diet
All the rich food we tend to eat on holidays can also make us ill. Just consider the typical Thanksgiving menu – not just rich food packed with butter, sugar and fats, but immense quantities of it!
Watch your step inside or out
Any time we rush, we risk tripping, slipping, falling or bumping into something or someone.
The corner of a rug gets kicked up and someone trips over it. Crossing the street in a hurry, your mind occupied with the tasks you need to accomplish, you walk against the light and don’t see an approaching car.
Set out a medication reminder
Have you ever taken a trip and forgot to pack an important medication? It happens a lot. Make a list of what to pack, add medications to it, and highlight it. People also forget to take their medication when they are busy, and many meds need to be taken regularly to be most effective.
