If you’ve lived through an Arizona summer, you know 110 degree days are very normal. I love summer because, as an Arizona native, I know how to stay safe and cool.
Get prepared! Make sure the AC is working in your car and home before the first heatwave hits and local AC specialists are booked. Check that your windshield wiper blades are in good condition, or replace them before monsoon season!
Stay hydrated! Dehydration can quickly lead to medical emergencies in the heat. Keep track of your daily fluid intake and aim to drink 2 ½ liters on hot days.
Know your medications. Find out if any of your medications can cause sun sensitivity. Everyone needs sunscreen in Arizona, even if you’re outside only briefly, and apply it more often if your meds have sun sensitivity as a side effect.
Run errands when it's cooler. Schedule errands or outdoor activities before 10:00 a.m. or after 4:00 p.m. to avoid the hottest part of the day.
Be careful with your pets. Try to avoid walking pets during the hottest part of the day and follow this rule of thumb: If the ground is too hot for you to touch for 5 seconds, then it's hot enough to burn their paw pads. Find a shaded area to walk your pet.
