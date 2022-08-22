Did you know that older adults who are more physically fit have less brain tissue atrophy?
Did you know that daily walks and physical activity can help to improve your balance?
And did you know that physical activity has proven to be as effective as antidepressants?
All true!
Physical activity in older adults can also help lessen the risks of dying from coronary heart disease, certain cancers and diabetes.
How can you reap these benefits? According to the CDC, adults over 65 should get 150 minutes of exercise per week, or 30 minutes per day, 5 days a week. They also recommend muscle strengthening twice/week and balance improving activities three times per week.
Yet another beneficial aspect of physical activity is the social element. We are very lucky that our community supports so many local clubs and organizations. If you're looking for a walking group, boxing, yoga or swim aerobics, we've got it all.
It may seem counterintuitive, but exercise could actually help relieve the pain of osteoarthritis. It helps eliminate some of the pressure on the joints by improving the muscles around them. Our community also has many fun exercise or activity groups that cater to every level of physical ability.
Not sure how to get started? Please feel free to drop by our office in the Safeway shopping center on Duval road to pick up some information and guides for strengthening exercises at home, or call us at 520-625-2050.
