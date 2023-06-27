We often talk about how to stay physically healthy and safe as we age. But according to the World Health Organization, health isn’t just the absence of disease; it also includes mental and social health because those affect physical health and well-being.
Signs of mental health issues
Since many people do not talk about or consider mental health, it’s important to recognize signs that could indicate mental health issues:
• Withdrawing from others or becoming less active
• Apathy towards former interests or hobbies
• New or unusual irritability
• Sadness/anxiety that affects normal functioning
• Appetite changes
• Sleeping too much or too little
• Symptoms lasting 2 weeks or more
Does Medicare cover mental health?
One of the reasons people don’t seek help for mental health is that they perceive it to be expensive. Here are the facts:
• Medicare Part A covers in-hospital mental health treatment.
• Medicare Part B covers doctor visits, therapy and other out-patient services.
• Medicare Advantage plans cover diagnosis and treatment but each plan is different.
As with other medical services, patients typically must meet their deductible before Medicare pays, except for some services that are covered regardless. For example, Medicare Part B covers one screening visit per year whether your deductible has been met or not.
Just be sure to visit a health provider that accepts Medicare AND consents to accept the amount Medicare will pay for the service.
