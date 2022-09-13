If your goal is to remain at home for the rest of your life rather than moving in with family or into an assisted living community or facility, it is important to start planning now.
We all age, unfortunately. So how do we guarantee that our golden years are lived on our own terms? Well, there’s no real guarantee that things will turn out the way we plan, but we can help increase our chances by planning ahead.
An ongoing health and exercise plan can help prevent the medical pitfalls that lead to a less independent lifestyle:
• Staying physically active helps strengthen your muscles and bones as well as keeping your heart healthy. People who are more physically active also show less brain tissue atrophy as they age.
• Stay connected to friends and family via social engagements to help keep mentally stimulated for a sharp mind. Social interactions can also be great for your emotional wellbeing.
• Stretching and Strengthening exercises are important for your muscles, joints, and bones. Healthy muscles make healthy bones and can help prevent falls. Staying active on your feet can also improve balance.
• Designate who can help or make decisions on your behalf in an emergency by putting your wishes in a medical directive. Learn about local programs that offer assistance.
