To see the advertisements and social media messages this time of year, you’d think everyone is joyous during the holiday season.
But for many people, holidays bring sadness, too. Being far from loved ones, financial pressure to buy gifts, and the stress of hosting meals and celebrations – or not having any to attend – can lead to depression.
If you feel like everyone around you is having a wonderful time except for you, understand that people tend to only tell their positive feelings, whether you run into them while running errands or see their social media posts.
Tips for enjoying the season
Here are some ideas for sparking joy this season:
• Join a club, sport, class or activity. You don’t have to be a pro at something to join in; there are lots of places for novices to learn.
• Volunteer with seniors or children. Schools and senior residences need people to read with children, make crafts with seniors or just visit.
• Serve meals at a homeless shelter or church. Or have a meal there and meet new people.
• Tell family that instead of buying gifts, you are making gifts from the heart, or giving coupons for doing nice things like babysitting, running errands, cleaning or picking up yard debris.
Contact your local rec center or senior residence for ideas, or call us at 520-625-2050.
