This isn’t just some hippy-dippy concept. Research proves the impact social and emotional engagement has on health and longevity.
Social interaction improves health
Isolation, or the lack of meaningful social relationships, is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, stroke and even death. The CDC also associates social isolation and loneliness with a 50% increase in developing dementia.
You don’t need a love connection to reap the benefits of social engagement for your health. You just need a little social interaction.
Worldwide, places where people are observed to live the longest, healthiest lives are called ‘Blue Zones’ and socializing is often built right into the fabric of their communities.
The secret of having ‘moai’
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone that consistently boasts the most people who are 100 years or older. It’s no coincidence that Okinawans observe ‘moai’ – a group of individuals who support each other in social, health, financial and spiritual interests. Moai begins in childhood, and many Okinawans retain lifelong friendships with their moai.
Find your tribe for a longer, healthier life
To live our longest, healthiest lives, we need to find our tribe, join our community, and ……share the love! You can connect in person, by phone or computer.
For more information on ways to connect with others, check the GV News Events Calendar, the Friends in Deed Calendar, your GVR, or call us at 520-625-2050.
