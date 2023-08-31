• I was taken by ambulance, now I need a ride home.
• I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up to unlock the door. How will paramedics get in?
• My spouse can't be left home alone. Who will help while I’m away?
• I’ll be in the hospital a few days. Who will take care of my pet?
• I need physical assistance getting to/from a medical procedure, and a little help at home for a few days.
Get prepared in advance
• Make a plan, post it and share it! - Emergency personnel know to look on the fridge for the orange DNR (Do Not Resuscitate order). You can also include a medication list, Emergency Contacts (including your pet sitter), medical history and/or other important information. Share this list with your emergency contacts too.
• Get a lockbox - Contact the Fire Department about having one of their emergency access lock boxes installed. That way they don’t have to break the door/windows in an emergency.
• Sign up for home care - Interview with one or more local home care agencies that you can call in an emergency. Most do not charge to be in their system for emergencies. Save the numbers in your cell phone and share them with your emergency contacts. Now you have someone to call if you need a little help!
To get prepared in advance, call Embrace In-Home Care at 520-625-2050.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone