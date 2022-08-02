Lots of unscrupulous people are trying to take advantage of anyone they can, and some specifically target seniors. Here are some to watch out for.
Scam: Gift Cards
Scammers may pretend to be a government agency, utility company, tech support, or even a romantic interest. Scammers prefer gift cards because they are easy to obtain, harder to trace, and generally irreversible.
What to do: Just hang up. No legitimate company requires payment in the form of a gift card.
Scam: Amazon Customer Service/Tech Support/Utility Company
Impersonating an Amazon employee or other service representative has become a common scam. You may be asked to update or confirm your payment/personal information.
What to do: Hang up! Don’t click on any text/email links. Never share personal or account information. If you are concerned there really is a problem, hang up and call the number on your statement/invoice to speak with the organization directly.
Scam: Medicare Verification
Medicare will generally not call you. They will not ask you to confirm your medicare number or personal information.
What to do: Hang up. If you have questions, contact Medicare directly at 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227).
Scam: Illegitimate business flyers
Received a flyer on your car for a handyman or personal care? These are usually unlicensed, uninsured, illegitimate businesses. Always research and verify a business before providing personal information or having them come to your home.
