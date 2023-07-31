When King James II noticed his subjects spending too much time playing golf, and thus neglecting their archery practice (which the upper class needed to be ready for battle) he took the drastic step of banning golf altogether in March 1457.
While my name is James, I am not a king (although I should be!) but here are some other reasons to ban golf:
• It takes too much time and keeps you away from your significant other. Of course, that may be a positive thing also.
• It elicits false hope. Every so often you hit a good shot or have a good practice session and you think you have found the secret. You didn’t. You suck.
• It’s hard. Why would we want to subject ourselves to such torture day after day?
• It’s expensive. Between equipment, membership fees, greens fees, cart fees, special shoes, clothes that don’t match, fattening food before and after, 20 beers each time you play, the money you lose betting, you could buy a small country.
• It takes up a lot of land. Most people are only good on the driving range anyway. We should just have those. It takes up less land and we would all be happier.
• And yes, you would have more time to practice your archery skills. But if your archery skills are anything like your putting skills, you will never hit the target let alone the bullseye.
Thankfully the golf ban was only temporary. And even if I was King I wouldn’t ban the greatest game of them all that we all love.
