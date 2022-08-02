Amateur players often have a tough time getting out of the sand.
Here are a few tips to help.
• Club selection – Make sure you use the correct loft and bounce for you. A standard sand wedge is 56 degrees and can come in different degrees of bounce. If you have trouble in the sand make sure your club has at least 12 degrees of bounce.
• Evaluate the sand – You will have to use a more square face when the sand is wet, and a more open one when the sand is dry and powdery.
• Stance – A wider, firmer stance is recommended, as you should not use your lower body that much.
• Swing – Try to use a steeper delivery on the downswing. This will allow a more descending blow and stop you from scooping.
• Impact – Impact should be a downward hit into the sand behind the ball. The clubface should not hit the ball as the ball should be pushed/poofed out from the sand between the face and the ball.
• Remember – The one key to a good sand shot, regardless of technique, is how much sand you take with the amount of speed your club is moving.
For information on membership in Desert Hills Golf Club contact Head Pro/General Manager Jim Nodurft at 520-625-5090.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone