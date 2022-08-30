With all the technology available today there’s no reason to buy clubs off the rack.
Some of the elements of the fitting process are:
• The head that will work best for you - For example, if you have trouble getting the ball in the air you need a head weighted more towards the bottom of the club.
• Proper gram weight - Don’t get a club that is too heavy or too light for you.
• Proper shaft flex - The shaft is the engine of the club. Get the right flex for your swing speed.
• Lie angle - Your irons should move through the turf properly as you contact the ball. Incorrect lie can cause pushes or pulls.
• Club length - The longer the club the longer you can hit it. However, there is a point where you can’t make consistent contact. Also, lie and club length must go together. The longer the club, the flatter the lie.
• Lofts - Companies can generally bump the lofts a couple degrees either way. If you hit a high ball it could help to get the lofts a bit stronger.
People often ask me if they should fix their swing before getting fitted. I usually advise them to get fitted first. Most golfers adapt their swing to their equipment. So, instead of fighting your ill-fitting equipment, get the right equipment first. It will make it much easier.
For information on membership in Desert Hills Golf Club contact Head Pro/General Manager Jim Nodurft at 520-625-5090.
