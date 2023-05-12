golf clubs

One of my members – I’ll call him Joe – had just purchased a brand new set of Pings. He was all excited and was ready to go out and hit them for the first time.

Before he went out, he set them in front of the Pro Shop while he went upstairs to get a drink in the grille room. While he was away, one of his buddies got an old club out of the lost and found and put it in his bag.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?