One of my members – I’ll call him Joe – had just purchased a brand new set of Pings. He was all excited and was ready to go out and hit them for the first time.
Before he went out, he set them in front of the Pro Shop while he went upstairs to get a drink in the grille room. While he was away, one of his buddies got an old club out of the lost and found and put it in his bag.
When Joe came out of the grille, his friend called up to him and said “Hey Joe - I see you got a new set of irons. Let me try one.”
He then took out the planted club from Joe’s bag and took a few practice swings, slamming the club into the pavement like he was taking a divot.
Sparks and concrete were flying everywhere! Of course, Joe thought it was one of his new clubs. He spilled his drink and about broke his neck running down the stairs to save his new equipment.
The look on his face when he found out it wasn’t one of his precious new Pings was a mix of relief and anger. Needless to say, we all had a good laugh at Joe’s expense.
