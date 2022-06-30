Practicing is an integral part of becoming a better player. However, most players do not practice with a purpose.
Practice your short game more
Practice your short game twice as much as your long game. It will be more impactful in scoring. Do drills and set goals to achieve.
Simulate game play
When playing golf you only hit a full shot about every 8 to 15 minutes and it is with a different club each time. Simulate playing by hitting shots with different clubs. Save time each session to actually aim at targets. Most people do better on the driving range because even when doing something incorrectly you can get in a rhythm and repeat it.
Another reason players do better on the range than the course is the range is flat and the course is not. So find areas on the range that give you uneven lies to practice.
Three good shots
I like to go through my set and hit three good shots with each club. Ideally, you should only hit 39 shots. However, if it takes you 5 swings to hit 3 good shots with your 8 iron that number will go up. Try to keep the total number as low as possible.
And finally, when hitting the ball before playing, don’t practice. You are not trying to find a swing, you are just trying to find a rhythm and timing for the round.
For information about membership in Desert Hills Golf contact Jim Nodurft, Head Pro/General Manager at 520-625-5090.
