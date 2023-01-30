Many years ago, as I was working at a very exclusive club, I was in the pro shop when a lady member came in all flustered and out of sorts.
When she caught her breath she complained about a vulgar man out in the parking lot. She said he was cussing and carrying on in a rude and offensive manner – and she was appalled that such behavior was allowed at a first class facility such as ours.
Well, I said I would check on it immediately and asked her to point out the offender. When she pointed him out, I about choked. It was my very own uncle who had come to play that day with me and my cousin.
I love my uncle, but he certainly can be very surly at times.
I went out to the parking lot and shook my finger at him and pretended to give him a sound tongue lashing. I then had to sneak around the rest of the day so she wouldn’t see us playing together.
I never told my uncle that one of my members was offended by his behavior, so he was very perplexed when I elected not to play hole number six. What I couldn’t tell him was that a lady – who wanted him banned from the property – lived right on the sixth tee.
