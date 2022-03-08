On average, tour pros only hit the green 65% of the time. So as an amateur you can’t expect to do much better. That is why chipping around the green becomes an important part of scoring.
Probably one of the biggest causes of poor chipping is breaking or flipping the wrists through impact. Chipping should be a firm-wristed stroke. You should particularly keep the lead-arm wrist firm through impact. One of the things that can help keep the lead-arm wrist firm is to create shaft lean by keeping your hands ahead of the ball. That will ensure a firm downward strike on the ball.
Try this the next time you practice. Set up with your weight on your front side (leg) and keep it there throughout the stroke. Put your hands ahead of the ball so your forearms and club form a small case ‘y.’ That setup will put you in impact position. Then all you have to do is move the ‘y’ back, then move the ‘y’ forward – back to impact position – then continue to follow through, keeping that small case ‘y’.
This should help your short game around the greens.
For information on membership at Desert Hills Golf Club, call Jim Nodurft at 520-625-5090.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone