The best way to get your score down is to improve your short game. One way to do that is to improve your wedge play by considering bounce on wedges.
Wedge bounce is the angle created between the leading edge and the lowest point of the sole or trailing edge. This is the area of the club that hits through the ground as it contacts the ball.
The greater the wedge bounce degree, the higher the leading edge is off the surface at address. Having the proper wedge bounce and grind option promotes optimal contact, control and ball spin.
LOW BOUNCE
Low bounce wedges are typically between 4 and 6 degrees. Ideal for firm turf conditions with harder, coarser sand. They are designed for clean ball contact and precision.
MID BOUNCE
Mid bounce wedges range between 7 and 10 degrees and are for less firm and normal turf. This type is the most versatile for more players and applies to a wide range of course conditions and shots.
HIGH BOUNCE
High bounce is over 10 degrees and is designed for softer turf, fluffy lies, and bunkers with soft sand. High bounce sand wedges are ideal for preventing the leading edge of the club from dragging too much in the sand. They are also beneficial for those who take deep divots with a digger style swing and steep attack angle.
So, evaluate your swing and the course and pick the right bounce for your wedges. For information about membership to Desert Hills Golf Club, call Jim Nodurft at 520-625-5090.
