Most mid- to high-handicap players take the club way too far inside on their takeaway. This produces a very flat swing and an over-the-top move to the ball on the forward swing.
What to look for
At the hallway point of the takeaway the club should be on or outside your hands.
At the top of the swing your hands and club should be in front of your chest (which is now turned away from the target) and inside your shoulder line.
Two drills can help with this.
Drill #1
First put a tee in the butt of the grip. As you take the club away at around the halfway point make sure the tee points inside the ball, between the ball and your feet. This will get the club steeper and less flat and inside.
Drill #2
The second drill is to stand about a foot away from a garage door or other type of wall structure. You should be able to take the club back without hitting the wall. Again, producing a steeper more upright swing.
Try these two drills to work on a swing that is more on plane.
