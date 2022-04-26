One of the things I see, especially here in Green Valley with the more mature golfers, is that players don’t use their core. They use mostly arms and have very little shoulder/trunk turn in both the takeaway and follow through.
Try 2 things.
• Do exercises at home to strengthen your core and increase your flexibility. You can improve those at any age. Look up ways to do that and pick what is comfortable for you to do just a few minutes every day.
• Increase the shoulder/trunk rotation in your golf swing. Here’s how:
On the takeaway - make sure your left shoulder rotates under the right shoulder and gets behind (to the right) of the golf ball.
On the follow through - be sure you rotate your shoulders enough that you are facing the target with your chest and stomach. This will also help your weight shift.
You can’t hit the ball far without creating club head speed. And you can’t create speed without length. And you can’t create length without good trunk rotation.
For information on membership in Desert Hills Golf Club contact Jim Nodurft, Head Pro/General Manager at 520-625-5090.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone