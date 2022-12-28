Years ago, at another golf club, there was a certain club member who was not very nice to any of the staff. He was a real jerk.
He kept his bag in club storage and was particularly mean to the bag room guys. Plus, he committed the biggest sin of all: He never tipped.
One day, after Mr. Sour Puss had been particularly mean, the staff decided they had had enough. The man had just bought a brand new set of clubs (from a discount store, not the Pro).
That night they took the clubs and slipped all the grips off. Using a shaft cutter, they made cuts around the shafts where the grips would be when replaced. The cuts were just enough to weaken them. They then put the grips back on and put his clubs back into storage.
The next time the guy played, one of the shafts snapped right in mid swing. The next time he played, two more snapped off. Finally, after it happened a fourth time, he went to see the Pro.
Of course the Pro told him he shouldn’t have bought such inferior equipment from a discount store in the first place, and that you get what you pay for. Despite being tighter than spandex pants on Tim Herron, he bought a set of clubs from the Pro right then.
Although the old sour puss remained as mean as ever and still never tipped, the bag room guys didn’t care. They had their retribution.
For information on membership in Desert Hills Golf Club contact Jim Nodurft, Head Pro/General Manager, at 520-625-5090.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone