A few years ago I was fitting one of my members for a new set of irons. At the time, I was using the Callaway fitting system. Well, we went through the whole thing and decided on the head style, the lie angle, shaft type, shaft flex, and grip size.
Now, it was time to decide on the set makeup. When I asked my member what clubs he wanted, he said he wanted the 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-, 7- ,8-irons, the pitching wedge and the sand wedge. I noticed that he did not say he wanted the 9-iron, but I thought it was just an oversight.
When I questioned him about it, he said he did not want the 9-iron because he had shanked a 9-iron in a tournament in 1986 and had never hit one since.
Well, I thought that more than 30 years was a long time to hold a grudge against a golf club so I convinced him to get the 9-iron to at least help his resale value later.
I would be willing to guess, however, that if you looked in that fellow’s bag right now, the 9-iron would look like new.
Golf can be a frustrating game. So golfers develop all kinds of superstitions they think will help. But, I’ll bet the 9-iron was just what that fellow really needed to use many times through the years, if only he’d given it another try.
