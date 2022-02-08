When taking the club back you need to form a correct and consistent arm/hand unit at the top of the swing. The three main elements are:
• Create a 90 degree angle between your lead arm (left arm for right handed players) and the trail arm. This is referred to as hinge, which creates lag on the downswing for power and to compress the ball.
• Create a 90 degree angle in your trail arm (right arm for right handed players). Most golfers have heard the phrase “Keep your left arm straight.” Many players confuse that with keeping the lead arm elbow locked and their swing becomes very stiff. I tell my students to focus more on the trail arm and make sure the elbow does not bend less than 90 degrees.
• With your lead arm extended and your trail arm bent 90 degrees, keep your forearms together, the same distance apart that they were at address to avoid a flying right elbow, which makes it very difficult to get the club to impact position correctly.
In review, create two 90 degree angles: one between your lead arm and trail arm, and one in the trail arm, and keep forearms the same distance apart they were at address.
This will improve both your ball striking and distance control. Give it a try.
