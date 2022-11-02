For most shots where the ball is on the ground, I believe you should only have one ball position.
That ball position should be at the bottom of your arc to insure a downward strike on the ball.
It will vary some for each individual, but it should be left of center in your stance, between middle and your left heel.
Line up on left ear
Start by putting the ball lined up on your left ear, which should be around 2 inches inside your left heel. Then adjust a bit from there for you as an individual.
When you tee it up, then move it farther left in your stance around your left heel or instep so you can catch the ball on an upward path.
Don’t adjust for club length
Many instructional books say to move the ball incrementally back in your stance as you go from longer to shorter clubs. I, however, feel that you only have one bottom of the arc, and moving the ball position around requires too much adjustment from swing to swing.
Find one swing you can count on
You should be trying to find one swing that you can count on. By moving the ball around, you basically have to have a different swing for every club.
So, try keeping it in one place and see if your consistency improves.
For information on membership in Desert Hills Golf Club contact Head Pro/General Manager Jim Nodurft at 520-625-5090.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone