Most of us have experienced having a dry mouth occasionally, whether from eating too much salt, drinking or smoking, or taking an antihistamine.
When dry mouth is a problem
If you have dry mouth often, however, it can accelerate tooth decay. That’s why it’s important to tell your dentist–or your doctor–about dry mouth so its cause can be determined and treated.
Dry mouth causes tooth decay
Having an appropriate amount of saliva in your mouth helps prevent tooth decay. So when your mouth is lacking saliva–as in dry mouth–tooth decay is accelerated.
Causes of dry mouth
Many medications–whether prescribed or OTC–can cause dry mouth, including those for hypertension, depression and anxiety, allergies, cancer, and pain. Recreational drugs like methamphetamine and marijuana can cause dry mouth, too. Conditions like diabetes, stroke and autoimmune diseases cause it as well. Alzheimer’s disease and even just getting older can also cause dry mouth.
Dry mouth can indicate disease, too
Dry mouth can also be an indicator for diseases that have not yet been diagnosed. For example, a dentist might refer patients to their medical doctor due to dry mouth, resulting in diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, HIV/AIDS or Alzheimer’s disease.
For any dental problem or a checkup, contact Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone