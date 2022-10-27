Wait! That’s not how the story goes!! Little Red would never take a basket full of candy to her Grandma! She knew candy wasn’t healthy, and that it was really bad for Grandma’s teeth.
Still, every year on Halloween, kids are treated to baskets full of candy. We’re not suggesting you give toothbrushes and dental floss to the little pumpkins, Snow Whites and astronauts that ring your doorbell. (That's a good way to get your house egged later!)
But thank goodness October is National Dental Hygiene Month AND National Orthodontic Month. (If sugar is bad for teeth, imagine what a little Milky Way does for orthodontia.)
Moms and Dads, Grandmas and Grandpas can make sure their own trick or treaters brush and floss away all the traces of sugar and sticky stuff before they rest their capes and masks for the night.
Oh, and the same goes for adults who are sneaking candy, too.
Overindulging once a year – and occasional treats now and then – are okay, as long as you practice good oral hygiene and make sure kids do, too. Even nutritious food makes harmful bacteria that eat away at tooth enamel.
For an appointment, contact Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224.
