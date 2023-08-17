It’s so exciting when infants get their first tooth!
Soon their toothless smiles become dotted with pearly white little teeth, called baby teeth, milk teeth, or their official name, deciduous teeth. Like deciduous trees that lose their leaves, deciduous teeth are expected to fall out.
So, why do humans have them to begin with?
Baby teeth are place holders
As infants, our mouths are too small to accommodate our permanent teeth. So the baby teeth erupt just about the time babies begin to eat solid food.
Beyond allowing babies to chew their first foods, baby teeth help the jaw keep its shape so it can accept the permanent teeth later. As children grow, their mouths and jaws grow too, and the baby teeth help guide the permanent teeth to their proper places.
Baby teeth are money makers
Another childhood milestone is when kids begin to lose their baby teeth. A great fuss is usually made as the tooth is placed under the pillow for the Tooth Fairy to take it and leave money in its place.
Other mammals have them too
Baby teeth are not unique to humans; many other mammals have them too. Apes end up with 32 permanent teeth just like humans, counting the wisdom teeth. Cats have 30 permanent teeth, while dogs have 42.
All those teeth need proper care to last a lifetime. For help with human teeth – of any age – contact Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224. We’ll help you keep your permanent smile!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone