November is National Diabetes Month, so people diagnosed with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes should know they’re at risk for increased dental issues including periodontal, or gum disease, because of circulation problems that diabetes can bring. Dry mouth or increased thirst may be an early symptom of the disease.
Why Are Diabetics at Greater Risk of Dental Issues?
With uncontrolled diabetes, high glucose levels in saliva - along with eating sugary or starchy foods - help harmful bacteria grow and combine with food to form a soft, sticky film called plaque. Some types of plaque cause tooth decay while others cause gum disease and bad breath.
Gum disease can be more severe and take longer to heal in diabetics. In turn, having gum disease can make your blood glucose hard to control.
What Should Diabetics Do To Maintain Dental Health?
Although Types 1 & 2 diabetes are vastly different diseases, their impact on oral health is the same, so this advice goes for both types:
• Visit a dentist for an oral hygiene check and cleaning 3-4x’s a year, depending on your gum health.
• Floss and brush regularly, preferably after each meal, but definitely 2x’s per day using fluoridated toothpaste.
• Decrease intake of sugary and refined foods, and watch your blood glucose levels closely.
• Maintain a healthy weight and exercise regularly.
