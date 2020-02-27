You always hear about the importance of having dental checkups regularly, but you may wonder what that really means. Here’s a handy schedule for you:
Dental Checkup Schedule
Every 6 months - preventive care for healthy adults.
Every 3 months - periodontal cleanings for gum infections.
Annual check up every 12 months for patients with dentures or without teeth.
Child Dental Check Ups and cleanings starting at 3 years of age - every 6 months.
Dental care between checkups
Between your dental checkups, it’s important to follow your dentist’s recommendations on brushing and flossing. Brushing twice and flossing at least once daily will help keep your teeth in peak condition so that hopefully, you’ll hear “Great job!” at your next checkup instead of a cavity count.
Just what is the proper way to brush?
The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends using a soft bristled brush that fits easily into your mouth and reaches all your teeth. You should replace your toothbrush every three months to avoid frayed bristles.
To brush your teeth, place your toothbrush at a 45-degree angle to your gums. Brush back and forth in short strokes about as wide as your teeth. Be sure to brush all tooth surfaces, including outer, inner and chewing surfaces.
For a regular checkup, cleaning, pain or other issues, contact Del Norte Dental Associates for an appointment at 520-625-7224.