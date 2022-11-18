advent

During the busy holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of shopping, cooking, baking, cleaning and getting together to share meals and make memories with family and friends.

That’s why, around December 26, people suddenly remember they need to use their health benefits and health spending account funds before the year ends. That sets them scrambling to get all-too-scarce dental appointments in the last week of December.



