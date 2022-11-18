During the busy holiday season, it’s easy to get caught up in the rush of shopping, cooking, baking, cleaning and getting together to share meals and make memories with family and friends.
That’s why, around December 26, people suddenly remember they need to use their health benefits and health spending account funds before the year ends. That sets them scrambling to get all-too-scarce dental appointments in the last week of December.
Avoid the last minute scramble
If this sounds familiar, contact your dentist for an appointment right away. If they are booked through the end of the year, ask if you can be put on a list of patients to call if they get a cancellation.
Dentists are pleased to fill spots when patients cancel, so it’s a potential win-win for both of you. You’ll need to be flexible, though, and willing to get to the dentist on short notice.
New year, new benefits
If you’ve used all your dental benefits for this year, great! You’re not at risk for letting them go to waste. Get ahead of things by scheduling your appointments for January and February, when your new year benefits will become available.
For an appointment, contact Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224. We’ll keep you smiling.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone