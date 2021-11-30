cookies

When you’re extra busy or under stress, it’s tempting to cut corners, but don’t skimp on caring for your teeth! Here are some tips to follow in the weeks ahead:

Ease up on sweets

It’s fine for sugarplums to dance in your head, just not on your teeth! Decorate with candy canes and gingerbread men instead of eating them. Avoid giving them to the children in your life, too. Eating sweets is a habit that can be very hard to break.

Drink lots of water

Drinking water helps your teeth? Yes! Water is the ideal liquid for washing away any sugary, sticky or starchy food you may have eaten. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average Thanksgiving plate contains over 3,000 calories! When you wash it down with water, you’re removing a lot of it from your mouth without the sugar and tooth staining ingredients of other beverages like coffee, tea or soda.

Tooth care on the go

Be sure to take your toothbrush, toothpaste and floss with you whether you’re going across town or out of town. More eating calls for more oral health care. Brush after every meal and floss to remove any remaining food particles.

Please take care of your pearly whites over the holidays and call to schedule your checkup today. We can’t wait to see you at your next visit! For an appointment, call 520-625-7224.

