‘Visions of sugarplums danced in their heads’ is a famous line from the poem, ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas,’ more commonly known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.’ But, have you ever wondered just what ‘sugarplums’ are?
Candy confections of the day
As it turns out, sugarplums were a favorite candy treat in 1823 when the poem was written.. Pieces of dried fruit and nuts were formed into a ball and rolled in sugar. They were actually called sugarplums, though, because they were round, like plums.
Choir boys and shepherds’ hooks
The candy that represents the holiday season today is the candy cane. According to legend, a German choirmaster in 1670 made sugar sticks to keep his choir boys entertained between songs during the nativity story.
When the church board questioned whether candy was appropriate for such a solemn occasion, the choirmaster curved the end of the stick into a hook to resemble a shepherd’s staff.
Candy canes were brought to the U.S. by German-Swiss immigrants in 1847. They were all white until around 1900, when red stripes and peppermint flavor were added.
Today, nearly 2 billion candy canes are sold in the U.S. each year, 90% of them between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Enjoy your favorite treats, but brush your teeth well afterwards! To keep your teeth as white and sparkling as a candy cane, contact Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone