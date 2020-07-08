There’s an easy way to do your part to keep your teeth - and your smile - as healthy as it can be. Just remember 1 - 2 - 3:
1. Evaluate Your Daily Dental Hygiene Regimen
Be diligent about brushing for 2mins2x a day, flossing daily, rinsing with mouthwash, and generally treating your teeth and gums like you want to keep them for life.
2. Schedule Time With Your Dentist
If it’s been over six months since your last dental exam or checkup, do yourself a favor and schedule an appointment.
Preventing tooth decay and gum disease before they happen or progress saves both pain & money in the future. Regular dental visits help us not only maintain a healthy smile, and promote overall health, they also save us money on dental care by catching and treating small issues before they become giant, expensive problems.
