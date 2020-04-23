Our hearts go out to all those affected by COVID 19. During times like these, standing united, grateful, and hopeful makes all the difference. We do remain available for our patients and the Green Valley community, treating emergencies and handling any of our city’s dental needs and questions.
With schools and many businesses currently closed, you might wonder: Should I go to the dentist?
If it’s not an emergency, it’s probably safest to reschedule. But that’s not always an option, especially if you need a root canal or other time-sensitive procedure.
Your dentist and their staff are continuously trained to follow strict sanitary and preventive measures to avoid spreading any type of disease. Surfaces and equipment are routinely sanitized, and instruments sterilized between patient visits. Staff who are responsible for treatment will normally wear protective gear including gloves, face masks, eye covers or disposable gowns as needed.
Additional precautions are being taken, like screening patients before confirming already-scheduled appointments, possible temperature/fever checks, and making extra hand sanitizer and facial tissues available. Your dentist may ask you to wash your hands before and after the appointment.
When possible, avoid bringing people who do not need dental treatment with you into the office, and wait in your car before the appointment rather than the office’s lobby. These protective measures will help keep us all safe and back to our normal social and work schedules before we know it!
We wish you wellness and safety. For questions or appointments call us at 520-625-7224.