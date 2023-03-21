It can be fun to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by wearing green, drinking a green beverage, or making a classic Irish stew. Some say it helps bring the luck o’ the Irish to you!
Teeth tinged with green are not fun or lucky, however. Fortunately, it’s a problem that can often be remedied.
Good hygiene removes stains
Discolored or darkened teeth – which can have a green or dark tinge especially at the gumline – are often stained from regular consumption of drinks like red wine, coffee and tea. They may even grow fungi!
Brushing twice a day and having your teeth cleaned every six months helps remove and prevent them from forming.
What about teeth whitening?
If you’re concerned about your stained teeth, talk to your dentist about tooth whitening, including the pros and cons of using over-the-counter products and methods a dentist can provide.
Other causes of discoloration
Some medications can cause teeth to darken from the inside, including chemotherapy and certain antibiotics, especially tetracycline or liquid amoxicillin. Whitening won’t help these internal stains, but dentists can suggest other methods.
Occasionally, baby teeth appear with green spots, but this doesn’t affect their permanent teeth. Last month, we promised to reveal why infants should see a dentist around their first birthday. It helps get them comfortable in the dental office, where any issues can be caught early.
