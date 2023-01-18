Whether you made New Year’s resolutions this year or not – or made some you’ve already abandoned – here’s one worth making and keeping: Promise to take better care of your teeth.
It’s hard to stick to a special diet. Getting more exercise is too vague and requires you to set aside a chunk of time during your day.
Resolve to brush twice, floss once.
Brushing your teeth takes a mere two minutes, and it’s easy to get into the habit of brushing in the morning when you get up and at night before bed.
Pick either of those times to also floss. Doing this the same time every day becomes routine; you don’t even have to think about it.
Resolve to see a dentist two times.
Make an appointment right now for a dental cleaning and keep the appointment. The dentist will look for any problems, like cavities, also noting any issues to watch and check on at your next visit. They’ll take x-rays if you haven’t had them taken in a while.
Listen to any directions or suggestions the dentist and hygienist give you, like techniques for better brushing and flossing or a special rinse to buy. Make your second appointment before you leave the office.
Healthy teeth make healthy bodies.
Many studies have shown connections between oral bacteria and other health issues like heart disease and dementia. So when you take good care of your teeth, you’re helping the rest of your body stay healthy, too.
If you need a dentist, call Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224.
