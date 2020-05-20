Here at Del Norte Dental, every day is celebrated! The month of May is extra special for us as our nation celebrates what we love most: helping you keep your beautiful smile in optimal health! We love giving you more to smile about!
How Can You Participate In National Dental Care Month?
1. Evaluate Your Daily Dental Hygiene Regimen
Are you as diligent as you can be about brushing for 2mins2x a day, flossing daily, rinsing with mouthwash, and generally treating your teeth & gums like you want them for life?
2. Scheduling Time With Your Dentist
If it’s been over six months since your last dental exam or checkup, we encourage you to do yourself a favor and schedule an appointment!
Preventing tooth decay and gum disease before they happen or progress saves both pain & money in the future. Regular dental visits help us not only maintain a healthy smile, and promote overall health, they also save us money on dental care by catching and treating small issues before they become giant, expensive problems.
3. Encourage your friends to keep their smiles bright and healthy by sending them to your favorite dentist!
We are always welcoming new patients with personalized service and optimal care every step of the way! Please join us in celebrating and helping raise awareness! We hope to see you soon! #NationalDentalCareMonth
For an appointment with Del Norte Dental, call 520-625-7224.