There’s something about turning our calendars to a new year that makes us want to ‘turn over a new leaf’ - sort of start over - in the areas of our lives that could use improvement. One area that many people neglect is taking good care of their teeth.
Take a few minutes to plan your oral care so you start the year off right. It’s simple:
• Make a vow to brush your teeth twice each day, for two minutes each time, as recommended by the American Dental Association. (If you have a stopwatch or a kitchen timer, set it to two minutes so you can see how long that is. Turn the water off while you’re brushing.) Rinse your mouth with water after brushing. DON’T SWALLOW THE TOOTHPASTE. It’s designed for cleaning, not eating.
• Use floss at least once a day to clean between all your teeth. This dislodges food particles as well as plaque, the sticky substance that coats your teeth after eating.
• If you haven’t made an appointment to have your teeth cleaned and examined, make one now and put the date and time on your calendar.
Taking good care of your teeth not only keeps your smile looking bright. Having a healthy mouth affects your health in the rest of your body too, from having a healthy heart to keeping oral bacteria from spreading to other areas and causing problems.
