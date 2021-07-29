Your Zy-what? Here are some hints:
It’s a muscle that some people use a lot, while others hardly ever do. It can help you live longer. In fact, flexing yours can even help other people live longer. It’s been said that the result can light up a room.
Did you figure out it’s the muscle you use to smile? Yep, the zygomatic major is the muscle in your cheek that pulls the outer corner of your mouth upward when you smile.
Researchers don’t know why.
Why smiling helps us live longer is not fully understood, although researchers have been studying the phenomenon for hundreds of years.
When you smile, your brain releases neuropeptides that relieve stress, and neurotransmitters like serotonin and endorphins that relieve pain and depression. (1)
And these beneficial effects occur whether you’re smiling because you’re happy, or forcing a smile. Stress takes a toll on the body, so that could be why people who smile more tend to live longer, and studies back this up.(2)
How it helps others live longer too.
When people see you smile, they can’t help but smile back. Then they get all those healthy benefits that can help them live longer, too.
