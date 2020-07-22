How do we keep our smiles looking and feeling their best? Brushing twice per day and flossing once a day is just as important for us as we age as it is for our grandchildren!
It is amazing how often our prescriptions have the side effects of dry mouth, causing more caries than we realize. Choosing a soft bristled brush with a small head for hard to reach areas with a fluoride toothpaste is your best defense against cavities. Be sure to replace your toothbrush every three to four months, or even sooner if bristles become frayed.
Arthritis and other conditions often make electric toothbrushes even more appealing as they are extremely effective for our daily homecare. Clean between teeth daily using floss, pre-threaded flossers, tiny brushes that reach between the teeth, water flossers or wooden plaque removers.
Clean your dentures or partial dentures daily as bacteria sticks to our teeth. Using specifically designed cleaners made for dentures is recommended as toothpaste and household cleaners can be too abrasive creating costly repairs. Take your dentures out for at least four hours every 24 hours to keep the lining of your mouth healthy.
Call Del Norte Dental at 520-625-7224 for your regular checkups at least once per year – twice is best. Please do not wait until you have pain! So many costly, life-changing dental emergencies can be avoided by seeing us every 6 months. Enjoy the rest of our beautiful July, and we look forward to seeing you soon!