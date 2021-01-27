As we said goodbye to 2020, we turn to 2021 with reason to smile: Vaccines for COVID-19 are already being distributed around the country. You may have even received your vaccine already.
But as we sigh with relief, we can’t forget all the other health issues we still need to consider and be proactive to renew or assure good health.
Good dental health is at the top of the list.
Taking care of your teeth at home on a daily basis and seeing your dentist regularly as recommended helps prevent cavities and find problems early, when it’s easier and less costly to fix them.
Regular dental care helps ensure that you’ll keep your teeth, too, as you age, as well as prevent tooth erosion and gum disease.
Good oral hygiene helps the rest of the body stay healthy, too.
The sticky plaque that coats the teeth can travel through the bloodstream to your heart and blood vessels, potentially causing heart disease, heart attacks and stroke. Basic teeth cleaning, performed by a dental hygienist, removes this plaque - including the plaque you can’t remove by brushing your teeth - before it has a chance to cause harm.
During regular checkups, your dentist also checks your head, neck and mouth for lumps and other signs of cancer that you might not have noticed yet.
A new year is the perfect time to make a new pledge to pay attention to your health, including your dental health.