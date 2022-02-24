February is National Children’s Dental Health Month. What does that mean for you? It’s a time to bring special attention to helping children understand the importance of taking good care of their teeth.
What is good dental health for kids?
Children should brush their teeth two times a day, just like adults should. They need to also clean between their teeth with floss or dental picks. These aren't natural skills, so the adults in their lives need to show them how to brush and floss properly, and do it for them when they are very young.
Babies need dental care too!
Even before they get their first tooth, adults should wipe babies’ gums with a clean, damp washcloth to get rid of any remains of food or drinks that can become bacteria. Once their first tooth appears, use a small headed, very soft toothbrush and gently brush in a circle around the base of the tooth.
When can children brush their own teeth?
Toddlers can practice brushing their own teeth so they feel involved, but adults will need to assist by brushing before or after the child. They won’t be able to reliably brush on their own until age 6 or 7, or later, and learning to floss on their own takes even longer.
Del Norte Dental can’t wait to help you make your next dental appointment at 520-625-7224.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone