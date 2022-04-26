Teaching kids to brush their teeth is an ongoing process. We often focus on the brushing technique – which is certainly important – but teaching them to rinse and spit is essential, too. Many kids instinctively swallow the toothpaste instead.
Type of toothpaste is important
Children’s toothpastes are purposely made with non-toxic ingredients and less fluoride because manufacturers know kids may swallow it after brushing. Kids’ toothpastes are usually made in mild flavors, like bubble gum, because kids often don’t like the strong mint flavor.
So if you’re using one that is specifically marked for children, it won’t harm them if they swallow it. However, if they get in the habit of swallowing instead of spitting out the toothpaste, it will be harmful when they switch to regular toothpaste, which should not be swallowed.
When to switch toothpaste
Children should be able to reliably swish and spit before you switch to regular toothpaste. This could be around age 6 or so, but it depends on the child. Regular toothpaste has more fluoride than kids’ toothpastes, so don’t switch too early.
How much toothpaste to use?
Between ages 2 and 5, a pea-sized amount of toothpaste is advised. Don’t let them get in the habit of covering their toothbrush’s bristles with toothpaste; that’s way more than they need.
