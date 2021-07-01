June is Oral Health Month, according to the American Dental Association (ADA). With most schools out for the summer, why not use this time to emphasize to the kids in your life the importance of taking good care of their teeth?
Parents, grandparents and caregivers can get this message across by being great role models. Let kids see you brushing twice a day - for two minutes each time! - and flossing, too.
Make brushing a fun time by turning up the music and having a dance party while you brush! Go to https://www.mouthhealthy.org/en/Kids-Brushing-Playlist for fun activities and brushing songs like “This is the Way We Brush Our Teeth,” set to the tune of “Here We Go Round the Mulberry Bush.”
Adults have a tendency to cut brushing time short, too, so when you’re brushing solo, crank up your favorite tune and brush, brush, brush.
Brushing twice a day and flossing will help your teeth stay healthy as you age. Along with good oral hygiene, make and keep your dental appointments. Catching problems early can help save your teeth for a lifetime.
FUN FACT: Before toothbrushes were invented, people chewed on the twig from a tree to spread out its fibers, which they used to clean their teeth! The ancient Greeks used talc, pumice and iron rust as toothpaste. (Makes you appreciate today’s toothpastes!)
Call Del Norte Dental for an appointment at 520-625-7224.