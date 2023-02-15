drawing

The American Dental Association reminds us that February is National Children’s Dental Health Month with the theme of ‘Brush, Floss, Smile!’

Two Ohio cities – Cleveland and Akron – led the way in promoting children’s dental health way back in 1941! It started with one day, then expanded to one week, and in 1981, the ADA took the idea national.



