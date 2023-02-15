The American Dental Association reminds us that February is National Children’s Dental Health Month with the theme of ‘Brush, Floss, Smile!’
Two Ohio cities – Cleveland and Akron – led the way in promoting children’s dental health way back in 1941! It started with one day, then expanded to one week, and in 1981, the ADA took the idea national.
Make colorful pictures and posters
Parents and grandparents can explain to the kids in their lives the importance of good dental health.
Do it in a fun way by encouraging them to create pictures about brushing and flossing. Older children could make posters explaining to younger children how to brush and floss and why it’s important.
Take artwork to the dentist
Once the pictures/posters are finished, take them to your dentist or to our office. Be sure kids put their names on their work. (Keep artwork to a maximum of 8 ½ by 11 inches so there’s room for everyone’s artwork.)
Have fun with the pictures! Make them colorful so they stand out! Tell the kids what a great job they did! And bring the pictures or posters to the dentist on their next visit.
What age should children first visit the dentist?
The ADA recommends that children see the dentist shortly after their first birthday. (Next month, we’ll explain all the reasons why!)
To make a dental appointment with Del Norte Dental for you or your child, call 520-625-7224. We can’t wait to see your artwork!
