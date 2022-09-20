Did you know that tooth enamel is the hardest substance in the body? Here are some other interesting facts about our teeth.
How many teeth?
Babies are born with 20 teeth; you just can’t see them until they start to erupt 6 or 7 months later. After the baby teeth fall out, 28 adult teeth grow in. The last 4 molars, called wisdom teeth, don’t appear until about age 17-21. If all 4 come in, the total will be 32 teeth, but some wisdom teeth don’t come in or have to be removed.
What are the 4 types of human teeth?
Incisors are flat, sharp teeth that bite into food and cut it into smaller pieces. Canines are the longest teeth and are pointed to tear food. Premolars, or bicuspids, are bigger and have ridges to grind food. The largest teeth, molars, are flat with ridges to chew and grind food.
Do wisdom teeth make you smarter?
Having or not having wisdom teeth has no bearing on how smart someone is. However, it’s smart to take care of your teeth by brushing twice a day, flossing daily, and visiting your dentist twice a year to get teeth cleaned and check for problems.
