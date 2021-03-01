What’s the first thing you notice about someone when you see them? Some people say they notice a person’s eyes first, others see their general appearance, and some even check out other people’s hands!
But always, always, one of the first takeaways is a person’s smile.
A smile tells you a lot, after all. Is it a genuine smile, or is it forced? Is the person really happy, with a smile that reaches their eyes?
Smiles make you look approachable and friendly; like someone you’d want to know. Smiling but covering your mouth with your hand looks like you have something to hide.
Many people DO want to hide their smiles because they aren’t as comfortable with them as they could be. Missing teeth, yellow teeth and crooked teeth can be embarrassing.
There is help for every smile.
The good thing is, any problem in your smile can be fixed. Teeth naturally darken with age, but whitening can be done in a dentist’s office or they can give you the materials to take home. Straightening can be done with “invisible” molds instead of full-mouth braces.
Keep up care of your teeth.
Keeping up on good dental hygiene will keep your teeth healthy and your smile beautiful. See your dentist regularly for cleanings and checkups. Brush and floss every day and follow your dentist’s recommendations for dental care.
