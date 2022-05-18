brush

Two minutes.

It can seem like a long time when you’re standing in front of the bathroom mirror brushing your teeth. Yet, that’s how long the American Dental Association says adults and children should brush – twice a day too! And follow it up with flossing one of those times.

Crank up the tunes!

Make the time fly by brushing to the music, even dancing a bit! Show tunes work for the whole family, and you can take turns choosing the song. Just be sure everyone is really brushing every tooth while cutting a rug. (Look that up if you need to!)

Award small prizes

Make a brushing/flossing chart and let kids put a star on their chart every time they brush. At two times a day, stars will add up fast! Rewards can be a few extra minutes of TV or game time, or staying up later on a weekend night. Just don’t reward their efforts with candy or other sweets!

Download an App

Teenagers can download a brushing app like BrushDJ, which plays two minutes of songs from their iPod or phone. Other apps are game oriented — let them pick the one they want. There are apps for little ones, too.

When it’s time to replace toothbrushes – about every 3 or 4 months – let kids pick their brush and toothpaste.

Call Del Norte Dental for an appointment at 520-625-7224 and show us your sparkling smile!



